Special garden open day

STUDENTS have worked tirelessly to create a special garden for school pupils with mental health needs.

The Harbour School in Tipner will host an open day on Friday, May 4 when the sensory garden will be officially opened.

Students from the University of Chichester teamed up with staff and pupils at the school.

Work started in October 2017, with the garden now totally transformed,

Work was carried out on a limited budget and had support from businesses and the local community.

It is hoped the garden will offer inspiration to pupils as well as provide them with a place they feel safe and happy.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the open day and enjoy the garden.