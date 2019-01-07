Special memories of Portsmouth Guildhall sought for major project at city centre landmark 

PERSONAL memories of one of Portsmouth’s most recognisable and historic buildings are being sought from residents as part of a major heritage initiative.

Organisers behind the Discovering Guildhall project are looking for people to send through memorabilia and tales linked to the city centre landmark.

The Guildhall was destroyed during the Blitz in the Second World War.

Everything from photos of special occasions, like graduations and weddings, to tickets and programmes of gigs by music icons like The Beatles or The Rolling Stones at the Guildhall, are being hunted for.

It’s hoped the items can be combined to create a special exhibition at the city centre attraction in 2020, as well forming a digital archive and creating two short documentaries on the building’s historic significance its 128-year history.

Nicola Peacock, project manager of Discovering Guildhall, said she was looking for items which on the outside may seem innocuous but that have a poignant and personal story attached to them.

She said: ‘The Guildhall has always had such a special place in the heart of the city, it is an incredibly important building.

The Discovering Guildhall project is looking for people to bring in memorabilia from the city centre landmark to form part of a major new display at the attraction

‘But this project isn’t just about the Guildhall as a building, it’s about the life and relationship it plays in people’s lives.

‘We’re not looking for the really big, significant stories, it could just be someone’s personal life event that shows the living history of the Guildhall.

‘So it could be a music programme from an event where a woman met her future husband or even a diary entry or photo that has a special story behind it.’

The search has been supported by a £59,000 windfall from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Organisers say they have until April to pull together as many items from people as possible.

Nicola is hoping the people of Portsmouth will respond as strongly as they did to a previous call for volunteers to help out with the project.

She said they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the city’s support that saw about 80 people applying – more than the 50 spaces available for posts, which ranged from oral history interviewers, transcribers and archive researchers to exhibition assistants and film makers.

‘We are delighted at the response we have had so far and the number of people who just want to get involved in this project,’ Nicola added. ‘The Guildhall is very close to the hearts of the people of Portsmouth and beyond, many with wonderful memories that have been created here, which we can’t wait to hear and share.’

Memories can be submitted online at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk or by calling Nicola on 023 387 0193.