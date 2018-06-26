Spinnaker Tower party will raise vital cash for disabled youngsters’ support group – and you’re invited

YOUNGSTERS with disabilities will unite at the Spinnaker Tower to hold a fundraiser in aid of a vital support group.

Service users of the Hampshire-based charity Kids will host an event called Shine on Friday night, to raise cash to sustain the Young People’s Engagement Group (Ypeg).

Held once a month at the Kids Family Centre in Fareham, the get-together enables young people with special needs to raise a collective voice on matters which affect them.

These topics can include their own care, the provision of local services available to them – and how effective these are – as well as participation in national consultations.

And on Friday, from 7.30pm until 11pm, city residents will get a chance to meet the young people who benefit from the collective, in a bid to support their cause.

For the price of a £20 ticket, revellers will get a glass of prosecco upon arrival at the fixture – at Gunwharf Quays, in Old Portsmouth – with canapes doing the rounds throughout the evening.

While the sun sets over the city, visitors can also enjoy light entertainment, dancing and a live DJ on the tower’s viewing decks – which will offer panoramic views of Portsmouth as night draws in.

There will also be a prize draw and auction.

There are still tickets available for the event, and its organisers are open to donations for the evening’s prize draw.

To get involved, donate or book tickets, text or call 07827 989311 or send an email to takepart@kids.org.uk.