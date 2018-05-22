Spinnaker Tower to host foster care event

THE Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is hosting an event promoting foster care in the city tonight.

The fostering service from Portsmouth City Council is offering a free entry drop-in event from 7.30-9.30pm.

Attendees will be able to chat with current foster carers, adoptive parents and social workers.

Alison Jeffery, director of children, families and education for Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I would urge anyone who feels they can transform the life of some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the city to come along to our event tonight.

‘We urgently need more foster carers and we are especially keen to speak to anyone with any childcare experience, experience of working with young people or people with disabilities, whether personal, professional or voluntary.

‘A spare room is crucial, and you can foster or adopt regardless of ethnicity or sexuality, gender, whether single or part of a couple, or whether you rent or own your own home.’