St James’ Hospital: Portsmouth council considers buying site

The leader of Portsmouth City Council has revealed he has instructed the authority to work up a bid to buy St James’ Hospital.

Montagu Evans yesterday put the former Milton hospital on the market for closed bids.

Posting online yesterday, council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘Today, the 70th birthday of the NHS, St James’ Hospital in Milton has been put up for sale.

‘The new Lib Dem administration at the city council has asked council officers to look at putting in a bid to buy the site to protect it from private developers.

‘There will be some development here, but the local community needs protecting.’

Around 300 homes could be located at the site, plus a 70-bed care home. It is currently owned by NHS Property Services.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care, said if the bid is successful people with dementia could be looked after on the site.

Posting online he said: ‘One of the ideas for the site if the purchase is successful is to provide facilities for people with the earlier stages of dementia that we're currently lacking in the city which officers in Health, Wellbeing & Social Care are working on.’

