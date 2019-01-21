Staff praised for dedication to improving their skills for roles

A PRACTICE has celebrated the excellence of its staff at its annual awards ceremony.

Employees at the Portsdown Group Practice, who serve nearly 44,000 GP patients across Portsmouth, received praise and awards for their learning achievements.

More than 120 staff completed modules on an online learning platform which ensures that they are appropriately qualified with the right skills and competencies for their diverse roles.

Group Business Manager Christina Cleworth said: ‘We are committed to the principles of continuous improvement and ensuring that our entire team, whether clinical or non-clinical, has access to high quality learning material that they can access online and that they can complete at their own pace.

‘We were delighted to celebrate the success of the training in the practice when we awarded 47 members of staff with their ‘bronze’ award (more than 20 learning modules completed with a twelve-month period), eight members of staff with a ‘silver’ award (over 30 modules) and two members of staff with a ‘gold’ award (over 50 modules).’