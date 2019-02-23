A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a police officer in a Portsmouth park.

Michael Enzanga, of no fixed address, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A police car at Stamshaw Park on Friday, February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing

It comes after a police officer was stabbed in the back while in Stamshaw Park on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

During the hearing Enzanga spoke to confirm his age and his nationality, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The court heard Enzanga has been living in London.

Enzanga did not enter a plea during the hearing.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 25.

Yesterday police said the officer was still in hospital in a stable condition.

Speaking to The News yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Barcraft-Barnes said police were still looking for the weapon, and asked the public for any video footage of the incident or aftermath.





