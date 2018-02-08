Star Wars actor Mark Hamill ‘supports’ Hampshire firefighters’ campaign

In a galaxy far, far away...

Since Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service started its I Need My Space campaign - urging drivers not to get in the way of emergency vehicles - it has gained support from across the county and the UK.

The meme which Hampshire Fire and Rescue used for its #INeedMySpace campaign

But fire chiefs probably did not expect a shout-out from one of the world’s biggest movie stars - and an excellent Jedi as well.

On Tuesday the service’s Twitter account posted a meme of Star Wars character Luke Skywalker - played by Mark Hamill - as part of their campaign, and tagged the veteran actor’s profile.

To their surprise Hamill noticed the tweet and gave it a ‘like’, something the fire service were quick to point out.

It tweeted: ‘It’s official! Luke Skywalker backs our #INeedMySpace campaign - you’d be Darth not to.’

Hamill, 66, played hero Luke Skywalker in the first three Star Wars films and recently reprised the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017.

Last year fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club suggested Hamill was a supporter after he ‘liked’ a tweet asking him whether he was a fan.

The I Need My Space campaign was launched after fire chiefs said the number of incidents in which motorists had hindered emergency service vehicles with erratic driving and bad parking was worse than ever before.