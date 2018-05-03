Street food competition comes to Gunwharf

Have your say

A STREET food competition is coming to a shopping and leisure complex.

Gunwharf Quays bosses are encouraging people to visit the site between May 26-28 for the event.

There will be Latin American food, Chinese cuisine and Peruvian delights at the 2018 British Street Food Awards.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are looking forward to transforming the Plaza this Bank Holiday Weekend to celebrate some of the best street food available in the South.

‘The shortlist of traders competing represent some of the very best in our region, giving visitors to the centre a truly unique experience.

‘This, alongside lots of new outlet stores and our restaurants, cinema and bowling alley makes Gunwharf Quays the perfect day out destination this May.’

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: “We are delighted to announce we will also be joined by prominent local chef, Jon Marsden-Jones.’