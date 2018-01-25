Strictly Come Dancing stars postpone Portsmouth show

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK tour, including a date in Portsmouth.

In a statement organisers said medical staff had advised James to spent more time recovering from an injury suffered during rehearsals.

The pair were due to perform at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 30.

They said: ‘We are devastated that James’ operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all.

‘We are so sorry to be letting so many people down, not only those who purchased tickets but all the cast and people that have helped work on the show to create something special.

‘We hope you understand that health always comes first and hope for your continuous support in any of our future endeavours.’

The 25-date tour, originally scheduled for March, includes shows in Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

All fans who have already booked will receive a full refund and have been advised to look out for future announcements.