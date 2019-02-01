Students ‘stomp’ to school as part of new scheme

PUPILS from two Portsmouth schools are stomping to classes to encourage healthy lifestyles, promote road safety and improve air quality.

More than 300 children from Penhale and Mayfield Infant Schools have already signed up to take part in the seven-week Walk to School Challenge run by Portsmouth City Council.

Pupils who stomp (walk, scoot or cycle) to school at least three times a week can swap their completed charts for a collectable Pompey Monster keyring.

Mayfield School head Matt Stedman said: ‘At the start of the year, it's great that so many families have signed up to a healthy walk, cycle or scoot to school each day.

‘We are also pleased to be helping to reduce air pollution while improving road safety in the local community.’