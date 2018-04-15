Sunshine on its way as temperatures are set to rise

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH will get its first taste of summer next week as temperatures rise in the city and across the country.

The Met Office said sunny weather is forecast from tomorrow, through until next weekend, with highs of about 20 degrees Celsius.

The week will start off cooler than it ends with temperatures of 13-14 degrees.

But on Wednesday highs of 18 degrees are forecast, and on Thursday, 20.

It may still be breezy throughout the week, with some cloudy intervals present.

In London highs of 24 degrees have been forecast.

Temperatures will drop again at the beginning of next week.