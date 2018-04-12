Superheroes take on abseil for Comic Con

SUPERHERO stars have shown that while some comic book characters have the ability to fly, they pale in comparison to those who can pull off a smooth abseil.

Captain Comic Con and Southsea Superwoman decided to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower to show off their personal superpowers.

The alter-egos, Pete Haslam and Bryony Drew, took on the challenge to raise awareness of Comic Con, which will be taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 5 and May 6.

The event, a brainchild of Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine, will celebrate the art of comics, illustration and the worlds of TV and film, giving entertainment buffs the chance to catch a glimpse of life behind the scenes.

Confirmed guests for the event include Tommy Lee Edwards, known for Batman Begins and Superman Returns; comic book artist Frank Quitely.

To book tickets people can go to portsmouthcomiccon.com.