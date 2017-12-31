Take a look at today’s weather and travel news

Have your say

TODAY is expected to be rainy for most of the day.

Heavy rain has been forecast for most of the morning, though it is expected to have cleared up by lunchtime.

Further showers are predicted from 2pm until the end of the day, with the occasional sunny spell during the afternoon.

Residents closer to the coastline can expect strong winds with a risk of gales throughout the day.

Major roads could become increasingly busy as the day goes on – particularly the M27, A27 and A32, as people travel for new year’s celebrations.

In light of today’s RMT strike, South Western Railway is running a contingency service, so double check your train times before you travel.