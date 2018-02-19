Talent show stars take to the streets for anti-drug campaign

STARS from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent have entertained shoppers in Portsmouth as part of a campaign against drug use.

The Jive Aces were spotted in Arundel Street outside the entrance to the Cascades Shopping Centre, as part of the Say No To Drugs, Say Yes To Life campaign.

The campaign, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, is a youth drug education and prevention campaign warning youngsters about the dangers of drug use.

Over the past 20 years, the campaign has organised concerts across the world to raise awareness of drug use.

The band performed with the talented Kent-based retro harmony group The Duettes, composed of Victoria Bass and Holly Chambers.

Lead singer Ian Clarkson said: ‘People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think that they then have to use them to be a great artist.

‘What they don’t realise is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.

‘When I was a teenager, I used to smoke grass and drink alcohol, but that led me to unhappiness.

‘I then realised that it was imperative as a musician to take action against this social plague.’