Tasty cakes raise funds for Wear It Pink at Portsmouth hospital

HOSPITAL staff have raised almost £200 for Wear It Pink – a breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Daisy Creese works in facilities and administration at St Mary’s Hospital, Portsmouth, and organised the fundraiser as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 35-year-old said: ‘I arranged for the hospital’s chef to make cakes to sell to staff and patients for the cause.

‘It’s close to my heart because my nan died of breast cancer.

‘I’ve still got to do the final count but we managed to raise almost £200.’

Daisy’s mum Lynn Creese, 58, also works at the hospital as facilities coordinator.

Cakes were sold for 50p and guessing games were also played. ​​​​​​