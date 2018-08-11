Team patrols Portsmouth seafront in summer months

WARDENS have been patrolling the seafront in a bid to help keep it clean and tidy.

Portsmouth City Council’s Glen Brailey and Mark Graham have been on hand this summer.

They are part of a team who patrol the area from Eastney to the Camber Dock in Old Portsmouth between 10am and 5pm.

They check the seafront and make sure rubbish is thrown away correctly, check the use of barbecues and ensure dogs are under control.

Mark, one of the seafront wardens, said: ‘With everyone making the most of this beautiful summer the seafront is busy, with picnics and BBQs and lots of people enjoying the beach.

‘We’re here to work alongside the community to try and keep people safe and to help with everyone’s enjoyment of the area.’

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture leisure and sport, said: ‘There’s so much going on in Southsea and along the seafront and these extra seafront patrols are great to help keep the area tidy and safer.’

The wardens patrol the seafront regularly throughout the day.

Report any issues to 07585 119398 or call in to the office on Clarence Esplanade at the end of Avenue de Caen.

Any criminal problems can be reported to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.