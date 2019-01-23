Have your say

A TEENAGER was arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times.

The incident happened in Cosham between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on Sunday.

Two people were involved in an altercation on Spur Road, during which a 21-year-old man was stabbed in his body, leg and arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but the wounds are not considered life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to trace a man who we believe witnessed the incident but boarded a bus prior to police arrival.

The incident took place on a busy main road near a pub and bus stop, so there may be other people who saw what happened.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190023921.

Or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.