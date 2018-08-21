Teenagers arrested in child exploitation police raids in Portsmouth and Havant

Nine people have been arrested in raids across the area by police investigating the criminal and sexual exploitation of children.

Officers carried out the raids today as part of the 'complex and detailed investigation' into the exploitation of children in Portsmouth.

Police are investigation the exploitation of children

A 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth is among those arrested, along with two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy from Havant.

Two 17-year-old boys from Portsmouth were also arrested, along with three adult men aged, 23, 21 and 29, from Portsmouth.

All of the people held have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child aged between 13-17 years.

Portsmouth district commander Superintendent Maggie Blyth said: 'This investigation involves specialist teams across the force and it will take us some time to understand the details.

'Gathering details from victims is a delicate process and they are being supported through this. This support will be ongoing.

'We are taking a strong partnership approach to this investigation which will continue. We’d encourage anyone who thinks they may be able to help us to contact us, or if they are more comfortable a social worker, support worker someone else trusted.

'We are communicating directly within the community, anyone with concerns can also contact their local neighbourhood policing team.'

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Skycap.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Children’s Services at Portsmouth City Council also have a dedicated phone number to report concerns relating to the welfare of young people in the city, 023 9243 7645.