Terminal update work on time

THE first phase of a £10m terminal redevelopment for an Isle of Wight link has been completed.

A new extended marshalling area has been built by Red Funnel, which sails from Southampton, at East Cowes.

Fran Collins, Red Funnel’s chief executive, said: ‘We are delighted the new marshalling area was finished on time and to such a high standard. It has already reduced queue lengths at check-in and improved embarkation times for customers. It’s now possible to group different types of vehicles which makes stowage of traffic on-board easier.’

The work was carried out by Stoneham Construction.

Phase two of the East Cowes gateway project, which includes a new terminal building, starts in the New Year and will be completed by summer 2020. Once finished, the land at Phoenix and Trinity will be redeveloped and could potentially include a hotel, housing, offices, restaurants and shops.​​​​​​​​​​​​