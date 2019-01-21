A supermarket will be slashing the price on the beloved Freddo bars as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

Tesco's will be selling the popular sweet treat for its original price of just 10p – but chocolate lovers will have to act quick to take advantage of the deal.

Since being relaunched in the UK in the mid 90s, the price of Freddo bars have slowly increased over the years reaching a peak of 30p.

However as part of Tesco’s 100th anniversary celebrations this year, the supermarket will be slashing the cost of the chocolate bar back to its original price of 10p.

READ MORE: Sport Direct owner Mike Ashley in bid to save HMV

The discounted Freddo bars will be be available for just one week – starting today, January 21, and running until Sunday, January 27.

So you will have to be quick to make sure you don’t miss out on the deal.

Chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: ‘We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.

‘Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we're really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time!’

READ MORE: This is when Cosy Club will open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

The week long price drop follows repeated requests from customers for the product to return to its former price, even after Cadbury reduced the cost from 30p to 25p in March of last year.

What are Freddo bars?

Originally known as Freddo Frog, the chocolate was launched in 1930 by the now defunct MacRobertson's, an Australian confectionery company.

After the company was purchased by Cadbury’s in 1967, the product was re-branded as simply Freddo.

It was initially just available in Australia but was later expanded into the UK – first launching in 1973, before being taken off the shelves in 1979.

Freddo's were re-launched in the mid 90s and have remained a popular treat ever since.