The 20 most expensive streets in Portsmouth to buy a house in over the last 12 months

Portsmouth is a city with many desirable locations from Old Portsmouth to Portsdown Hill.

But to snap up a home in these areas you are looking at spending a large chunk of cash. Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy a house in Portsmouth according to Zoopla, with the figures based on average house prices over the last 12 months and only include streets where two houses or more have been sold. Pictures from Google Maps.

20 - First Avenue (PO6). 2 homes sold last year at average of £355,250. Hilsea Portsmouth

19 - Havant Road (PO6). 7 homes sold last year at average of £356,600. Hilsea Portsmouth

18 - St Georges Road (PO6). 4 homes sold last year at average of £359,250. Hilsea Portsmouth

17 - Kirby Road (PO2). 6 homes sold last year at average of £364,500. Hilsea Portsmouth

