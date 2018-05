Have your say

It is 10 years today since Pompey beat Cardiff City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Here is our match gallery from the triumphant day.

Kanu’s first-half goal gave Pompey a 1-0 win. To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or the icon on the main picture.

