The Great British Gin Festival is coming to The Pyramids in Southsea this spring

GIN-lovers rejoice as the Great British Gin Festival is set to return to the area in March.

The event is due to stop at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea on March 9 as part of a 20-date UK tour.

The tried-and-tested format features more than 100 different international gins from household names and unusual flavours, to exclusive, small batch gins, with a gin glass and gin bible given on arrival to guide guests through their gin tasting experience.

Available to purchase will be 25ml test tubes, or full bottles of favourite tipples.

Guests should prepare to have their taste buds tantalised, supping on a whole manner of gins with some including hints of Palma Violets, chocolate, elderflower, and even rhubarb and custard.

The event also stocks a vast number of gin liqueurs which have boomed in popularity over the past year. Brands featured at the upcoming dates include, Smeatons Gin, Mr Hobbs Gin, Poetic License, JJ Whitley, Liverpool Gin, Marylebone Gin, Old Tom’s Gin, the Whitley Neill family, Sir Robin of Locksley, plus many more.

At each event, festival goers can visit trade stands from the finest gin producers where samples are available to taste, hear talks about the history of gin, watch demonstrations of gin production, and be entertained by expert mixologists as they create eye-catching cocktail recipes complete with dry ice displays.

Guests can also take part in games alongside fellow gin-lovers as they attempt to drink gin in unusual ways.

The backdrop to all events is the musical entertainment – a live swing band that gives a special festival vibe, performing everything from Amy Winehouse to Frank Sinatra.

It runs from midday until 4pm and tickets are £13.50 plus booking fee, which includes entry and branded gin glass, at thegreatbritishginfest.co.uk.

Upgrade packages are available for £28, which also gives ticket holders limited edition festival merchandise.