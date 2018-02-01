The News’ homepage is changing - and it’s bigger and better than before

Have your say

The homepage of portsmouth.co.uk now has more local news than ever before.

The changes, which came into effect this week, mean our homepages will now be five times bigger.

What are the changes?

There are now five sections to our homepage.

The first remains as normal, including our main stories of the day, Pompey news, lifestyle and entertainment articles.

The second section has more news from our local districts - Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and Fareham - and the third has more news and opinion from our sport team.

The fourth includes more of our main stories from our crime, travel, defence and health sections.

Finally the fifth section has more of our lifestyle content, including music, food and drink and theatre reviews.

How do I view the new sections?

Go to the homepage and scroll down to the bottom.

When you reach the end, a new screen will load showing you the next section of news.

Repeat the same steps and you will load all five sections, so you will able to see the new extended homepage.

Why is this being changed?

It is part of our ongoing efforts to improve the user experience of our website, and means readers will not have to navigate through our website as much as before to find the news that interests them.

It also means that we can put more stories on our homepage that may not always be easy to find, such as our restaurant guides and news about our local sports teams.

I have a question - who do I contact?

If you have any questions about the new homepage, email kieran.davey@jpress.co.uk.