The Prodigy singer Keith Flint has died aged 49, according to reports 

THE lead singer of The Prodigy has reportedly died.

Keith Flint was just 49 and according to reports he was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

The Prodigy closed out Victorious Festival on Southsea Common in August 2018, in a UK festival exclusive.

The Sun have reported that Keith Flint was found dead this morning, with police being called at 8.10am to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

A spokesman for Essex Police told the paper: ‘We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

An air ambulance and paramedics were also called to the scene, East of England ambulance have said.

Keith Flint was known for his distinctive hair and tattoos as well as his energetic live performances.

The Prodigy were formed in 1990 in Braintree, Essex, and reached number one in the UK charts with singles Firestarter and Breathe.

The band also scored six number one UK albums, including their latest album No Tourist which was released in November 2.