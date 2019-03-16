There will be closures on the M27 and M275 in Portsmouth this week - here’s what you need to know 

Have your say

ROADWORKS will be carried out on two major roads around Portsmouth this week.

Motorists are being warned that there will be lane and road closures in place on the M27 and M275 in the coming days.

Here's what you need to know:

When will the closures take place?

The roadworks works will be carried out by Highways England overnight starting from Monday, March 18.

This means that the closures will be in place from late evening until early morning so they won't be during the busiest times of the day.

M275 closure

Highways England have announced that they will be carrying out bridge maintenance on this road for three nights, from Monday.

The northbound link from the M275 to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 18 march for two nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M27 eastbound and return.

M27 roadworks

Highways England will be carrying out on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12, between Fareham and Portsmouth.

Work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the central reservation safety barrier continues this week.

Lane closures will be in place on the M27 in both directions overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday, March 22.