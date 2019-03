Portsmouth is not short of options for Indian restaurants, with many fantastic options to choose from across the city. To help you whittle down your list, here are 12 of the best places to go for a curry according to Tripadvisor:

1. India Quay This restaurant on The Boardwalk in Port Solent is one of the best places to go for a curry according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 107 reviews. It also won our Restaurant of the Year in 2018. Kieran Davey Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Purple Mango Located in Albert Road in Southsea, this is one of the best places to get a curry in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a five star rating based on 77 reviews. Keith Woodland JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. The Akash This restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea, is one of the best places to go for a curry in Portsmouth. It has a four star rating based on 254 reviews on TripAdvisor. It once sold and shipped curries to customers in France. Paul Jacobs JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Haldi Located in Albert Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best to go for a curry in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 383 reviews. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more