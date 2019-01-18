WORK to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will continue next week.

Motorists are being warned that there will be lane closures and speed restrictions in place throughout the coming days.

The M27 eastbound between Fareham and Portsmouth. Picture: Google

The roadworks will be taking place between Junction 4 and Junction 11, for Fareham.

Here are all of the closures taking place next week:

Monday, January 21

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 7 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Eastbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 5 to Junction 8

Tuesday, January 22

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 7 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

Wednesday, January 23

– Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 7 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Eastbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 5 to Junction 8

Thursday, January 24

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 7 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Eastbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 5 to Junction 8

Friday, January 25

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 9 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Eastbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 5 to Junction 8

- Hard shoulder closure to remain in place Junction 7 to 5

Saturday, January 26

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 9 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Hard shoulder closure to remain in place Junction 7 to 5

Sunday, January 27

- Westbound Lane 1 and 2 closure between Junction 9 to Junction 5

- Junction 7 Westbound Entry slip closure

- Hard shoulder closure to remain in place Junction 7 to 5