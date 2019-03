And Portsmouth is not short of places to go if you have a hankering for one, from fast-food staples like McDonald’s to more local companies. To help narrow down the list for next time you fancy a burger, here are the 12 best places in the city according to Tripadvisor.

1. Feed Cafe This cafe in The Hard is rated as the best place to get a burger in the city, with a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor from 376 reviews. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. 7 Bone Burger Co Given that it has burger in the name, this restaurant located on Guildhall Walk should do a good one and it has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor from 168 reviews. Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Mick's Monster Burgers This legendary burger bar on Portsdown Hill was a no-brainer for the list and it is no surprise to see it on Tripadvisor's top choices. With a four star rating from 307 reviews it is a must try for burger lovers JPIMedia Ltd Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Croxton's Kitchen & Tap House This restaurant in Southsea's Palmerston Road is a relative newcomer to the scene having opened last year, but it has a five star rating based on 73 reviews on Tripadvisor. Making it well worth a visit! JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more