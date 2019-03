For those who are looking for their dream first home then these are the areas you could find it in - all without breaking the bank. Here are the 10 most affordable streets to buy a house in Portsmouth according to Zoopla, with the figures based on average house prices over the last 12 months and only include streets where two houses or more have been sold:

1. Nutfield Place The most affordable street to purchase a house in Portsmouth is Nutfield Place, PO1, according to Zoopla. The average price paid was 75,000 and two homes were bought in the last 12 months.

2. Nancy Road One of the most affordable streets to buy a house is Nancy Road, PO1. According to Zoopla the average price paid was 100,666 and three homes were bought in the last 12 months.

3. Lindisfarne Close This street in the Drayton area of the city, PO6, is one of the most affordable places to buy a house in Portsmouth. The average price paid was 106,250 according to Zoopla and two homes were bought in the last 12 months.

4. Hampshire Terrace One of the most affordable streets to buy a house is Hampshire Terrace, PO1. According to Zoopla the average price paid was 108,250 and two homes were bought in the last 12 months.

