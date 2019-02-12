These are the 14 areas of Portsmouth most prone to flooding
Here are the 14 areas of Portsmouth which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.
The at-risk areas have been named by Portsmouth City Council, and their selection is based on the number of flooding incidents recorded there, and how many receptors - critical infrastructure such as ambulance stations, police stations or electrical sub-stations - there are in the area.
1. Cosham (north of the railway line)
Area: 1.52km2. Number of flooding incidents: 17. Number of receptors: 47. Area susceptible to groundwater: Yes.