Portsmouth has plenty of options to choose from, whether you are feeling like having medium rare or well done. Here are the six best places to go in the city according to TripAdvisor:

1. El Toro This restaurant in Osborne Road, Southsea, is the best place to go for a steak in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 104 reviews.

2. Rancho Steak House Located in Osborne Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best places in the city to go if you want a steak. According to TripAdvisor it has a four star rating based on 470 reviews.

3. Beefeater Harbour Lights This restaurant in Southampton Road, Cosham, is one of the best places to get a steak in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. it has a 3.5 star rating based on 680 reviews.

4. Shorties Restaurant Located in Bellevue Terrace in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best places in the city to go if you want a steak. According to TripAdvisor it has a 3.5 star rating based on 375 reviews.

