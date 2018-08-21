These are the 9 recent sites that travellers have set up camps on in Portsmouth area 

Travellers have pitched up a camp at the leisure centre in Fareham.

It is the most recent of such sites in our area over the past few weeks, including at Canoe Lake. Here are the nine most recent traveller sites in our area:

Three campervans, three cars and one caravan arrived at Fareham Leisure Centre yesterday at 5.15pm.

Staff at the centre alerted Fareham Borough Council.

The authority has served the travellers notice to leave the site.

Travellers camp up at Canoe lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sainsbury’s in Farlington was forced to close briefly on Sunday after a group of travellers set up camp in the supermarket’s car park.