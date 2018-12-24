These are the tips you need to know to avoid dodge fire tragedy over Christmas

ONE of Hampshire’s top firefighters has urged people to celebrate Christmas safely this year.

Glenn Bowyer, group manager for community safety at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, has wished all the readers of The News a merry Christmas.

But as well as passing out his festive greeting, the leading fire chief has also given out some key safety tips for households to stay fire-free this year.

He said: ‘There are lots of reasons to take extra care at Christmas.

‘We tend to use more electrical items and candles to decorate our home, with larger gatherings, distractions when cooking can happen more easily and with many enjoying a drink during the season it’s easy for accidents to happen.’

Residents are being urged to never leave cooking unattended - and that cooking and drinking booze at the same time can be a dangerous mix/

People should not overload electrical sockets with extra Christmas tree lights and they should check that wires don’t overheat

All candles should be blown out when people leave the room and they should never be lit near Christmas trees, decorations or cards.

On top of this, people should look to stub out cigarettes properly, check their smoke alarms are working and look out for elderly relatives and neighbours.

In a message from everyone at the fire service, group manager Bowyer added: ‘We would wish all our residents a safe and happy Christmas.’