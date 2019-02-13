These Portsmouth neighbourhoods are set to trial a new food waste scheme  

PORTSMOUTH City Council’s proposal to invest £114,000 in a food waste collection trial with up to 8,000 households across the city was agreed last night by the authority.

It means households in selected areas will be part of a trial to see if the scheme would work. If successful it could be rolled out across the city in the future.

The proposed trials would be carried out in parts of Drayton, Somerstown, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins.

Information will also be provided to homes involved when they receive the new collection equipment.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety at the council, said: ‘We’ve been looking at ways to increase recycling efficiency across the board. The government has a resource and waste strategy and we want to make sure we are ready for that.

‘It looks like we could reduce food wastage by five to eight per cent. The waste will be used for things like fuels and soil.’