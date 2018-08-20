These rare £2 coins have sold for £3,500 on eBay 

A pair of rare £2 coins featuring the face of a Portsmouth born literary icon have sold for £3,500 on eBay.

The commemorative coins feature Charles Dickens profile created from the titles of his novels and were released in 2012 to celebrate his 200th birthday.

Rare Charles Dickens coins have sold for 3,500. Picture: Shutterstock

While the coins themselves aren’t particularly rare - with 8.1million released into circulation – the ones on eBay had a few minting errors which made them valuable to collectors.

The milled wording around the side of the coin is upside down and the dots around the Queen's head have disappeared halfway round.

The coin, which was designed by Ian Rank-Broadley and Matthew Dent, also featured the words ‘something will turn up’ around the edge.

The quote is from Dickens novel David Copperfield and was the optimistic motto of clerk Wilkins Micawber.

Bristol Live reports that the coins were sold by eBay user climbing_uk from Middlesbrough for £3,500 on Tuesday, August 14.

If you are now eagerly checking your change for Charles Dickens £2 coin, don’t fret if you don't have one other special edition coins could also be worth thousands of pounds.

With the 2012 Olympic 50ps also being worth a small fortune. Especially the original aquatic 50p coin, which shows water passing directly over the swimmer’s face.

They could be worth an estimated amount of around £3000 - so get checking your piggy bank