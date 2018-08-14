’This could be Portsmouth’s jewel in the crown’: Political leaders react as new 128-acre country park is given green light 

Political leaders in Portsmouth have welcomed the news that a new 128-acre country park is going to be built in the city by 2020.

The expansive refuse site to the west of the M275, will be given a gleaming makeover to create the Horsea Island Country Park.

Plans for how the landfill will be transformed

It is hoped the new country park will be open to the public in 2020.

The news has been welcomed by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

She said: ‘This is great for the city's green credentials. Literally turning an old landfill site into what will eventually become a beautiful country park should be something that we can all get behind and enjoy when it opens to the public in 2020.

‘It's important that the city continues to see sensitive developments such as Horsea Island Country Park and is a testimony to what can be achieved under difficult circumstances such as turning an artificially made landfill site into open green space.

‘The new park could be a new jewel in the crown of the city and I welcome this news.’

Councillor Donna Jones, the city’s Tory leader and former council boss, said the park would be a major new attraction, boosting tourism and economy in the future.

She added a new bridge might even be created from the M275 which will allow cyclists and pedestrians to stroll to the county park from the city.

Cllr Jones added: ‘This will be yet another feather in the cap of Portsmouth.

‘This is going to be a real good way to bring people into the city.

‘When people come into our beautiful city, to have this spectacular country park welcoming them will be fantastic.’