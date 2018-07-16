‘This is all to do with money’: Reaction divided over news Mutiny Festival will return in 2019

Mutiny Festival will return in 2019 but under a different name, the team behind the event have announced.

But reaction to the news on social media has been divided between those happy the festival will continue or those calling for it to be axed. Here are some of the comments from The New’s Facebook page:

The festival ended in tragedy this year with the deaths of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones, but will return next May late bank holiday – but under a new name, as a ‘mark of respect’.

The festival will again take place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on the same bank holiday weekend on May 25-26, featuring many of this year’s planned Sunday artists.

It will also now be restricted to people age 18 and over.