This is how cold it got last night as deep freeze hit Portsmouth area

TEMPERATURES have plunged across the country as an arctic blast brought freezing cold weather in recent days.

The mercury dipped below zero in our region last night, according to a weather station.

The chilly conditions are set to continue over the coming days. Picture: Lin Mitchell.

While weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice in large parts of the country, Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have so far escaped any extreme wintry weather.

Here is how cold it got last night:

Sub-zero temperatures

According to the Gosport weather station, temperatures dipped to -0.3C at 1.27am this morning.

With a high of 6.9C yesterday and a low of 0.1C at 11.54pm, before dropping further in the early hours.

Will cold weather continue?

The latest forecast is for the wintry weather to stick around in the coming days - with lows of 1C and 0C predicted in Portsmouth next week by the Met Office.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day – with temperatures hitting a low of 0C and only reaching a high of 6C.

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said that overnight into the weekend will not be as cold as last night due to cloud cover over much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She said: ‘Much of the country's temperatures will stay above freezing overnight, with lows generally between 2C and 5C (35.6F - 41F), however the exception being northern Scotland where it's going to be a very cold night, with temperatures falling down to at least probably minus 9-10C (15.8-14F).’

Saturday will stay cold, with showers across the south of England, while Sunday ‘looks to be for many’ the better day.

It will turn brighter through the afternoon as the sun starts breaking through the cloud, especially in the west of the country, Ms Diamond said.

A widespread frost is expected overnight into Monday, she said, adding that the cold spell is expected to last until ‘at least’ February.