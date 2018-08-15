This is how much your rail fares will go up by next year

Have your say

Portsmouth commuters will see the cost of their rail tickets go up again next year.

The cost of regulated rail fares will increase by 3.2 per cent from January 2019.

Rail fares will go up in January 2019. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Around 40 per cent of fares will rise by this amount in January, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.

The price of these fares is controlled by the Government.

It uses the July Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation - announced by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday - to determine the cap on the annual increase.

Many long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

Protests are expected outside railway stations today amid mounting anger over an expected 3.5% increase in regulated train fares. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Read More: Portsmouth to London train commuters face eight strike days over next month - here’s all you need to know

Responding to the confirmation of the rail fare increases this morning, RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: ‘With passengers already furious at the shocking level of service on Britain’s rip-off privatised railways today’s news is just another kick in the teeth that will come back to haunt both the Tory Government and the train companies alike.

‘Chris Grayling's desperate attempt to try and make front line rail workers pay for his incompetence and the train operators greed has backfired on him just like everything else he touches.

‘If it wasn’t for the profiteering and exploitation that is endemic after more than two decades of rail privatisation we would have enough cash in the pot to invest in staffing and infrastructure and hold down fares at the same time.

‘What will really stick in the throat of the long-suffering British public is the fact that three quarters of our train services are now controlled by overseas operators with the profits from today’s fare rises shipped across the channel to subsidise passengers in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

‘Today’s fare rise is just another nail in the coffin of Britain’s rip-off privatised railways. It’s no longer a question of if our rail services are renationalised, it’s a question of when.’

When will fares go up?

Rail fares become more expensive every January.

Who decides how much they go up by?

Increases in about 40 per cemt of fares are regulated by the Government. The rest are decided by train companies.

Read More: Portsmouth’s new country park will be ‘the gem in the city’s crown’

Which fares are regulated?

Season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.

How does the Government decide what the increase in regulated fares should be?

It uses the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

What about CPI?

In January, the governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said RPI has ‘no merit’, adding that ‘virtually everyone recognises’ the alternative Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which is lower.

Who pays for the railways?

It has been the policy of successive governments to reduce the funding of the railways by taxpayers and increase the relative contribution of passengers.

Where does the money go?

The Rail Delivery Group says 98p of every pound spent on train fares is invested back into the railway.

What do passenger groups say?

They claim fare rises are pricing people off the railways because wages are not increasing at the same rate.

What is the Government's response?

It acknowledges that fare increases are ‘unwelcome’ but insists it is ‘not fair to ask people who do not use trains to pay more for those who do’.

Is there any way of avoiding the fare rise?

Savvy commuters renew their season tickets in the days before the annual rise.

Passengers can also save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak and booking in advance, although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly by commuters.