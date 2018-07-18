This is how you can get a refund after Tom Jones cancels Stansted Park concert

Have your say

Tom Jones has cancelled his concert at Stansted Park tonight because he is too unwell to perform.

The Welsh Crooner was due to perform as part of the Summer House Sounds series tonight but has been advised to pull out by his doctors.

Sir Tom Jones cancelled his concert tonight at Stansted Park. Picture: Andrew Parsons/ Sunday Times/ PA Wire

The decision has left hundreds of disappointed fans now looking to get a refund for their tickets.

Read More: Tom Jones concert at Stansted Park tonight is cancelled

And they are being advised to contact their point of purchase to receive a full refund for tickets for tonight's concert.

In a statement issued on behalf of Cuffe and Taylor – the concert organisers – a spokesperson said: ‘It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening.

Read More: Jake Quickenden will be on the look-out for his Cinderella at The Kings Theatre

‘Unfortunately, Sir Tom Jones is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

‘All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well.’

It has not yet been confirmed if the concert will be rearranged for a later date.