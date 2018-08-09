This is the parade route for this year’s Portsmouth Pride

THE parade route for this year’s Portsmouth Pride has been announced by the event organisers.

This year’s Portsmouth Pride, which is on Saturday, September 15, will parade from Coffee Cup in Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, along the seafront and up to The Bandstand next to Southsea Castle.

The parade will set off at 10.30am on the day.

Hundreds of people flocked to the city for last year’s Pride event, with the event raising awareness of Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community.

This will be the fourth annual Portsmouth Pride to have taken place.