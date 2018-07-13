‘This is what free speech looks like’: Facebook reacts to Portsmouth's anti-Trump rally 

An anti-Trump rally was held in Portsmouth as the U.S President landed in the UK for a three-day visit.

Protesters gathered in Guildhall Square yesterday with banners and signs but react on Facebook to the protest has been mixed. We’ve picked out some of the comments from the post on The New’s page earlier today:

President Trump arrived in the UK yesterday for his maiden visit to the country, since being elected in 2016. He will spend three days here before returning to America.

Huge protests are being held in London as residents react angrily to Trump’s visit to the UK and his policies. A ‘Trump baby’ balloon was flown by protesters earlier today.

More protests are expected when the President heads to Scotland.