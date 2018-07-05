This is what Portsmouth thinks #GarethSouthgateWould do 

Gareth Southgate and his Young Lions have captured the heart of the nation on their march to the World Cup quarter-finals.

The manager, who was seen as unfashionable appointment in 2016, has been credited with bringing the feel good feeling back to the England national side and its supporters.

Southgate has bounced back from his missed penalty in the Euro 1996 semi-final in spectacular fashion to lead the Three Lions to win their first ever shoot-out on Tuesday against Colombia.

The former England U-21s and Middlesbrough manager has also become an unlikely style icon during the World Cup with his waistcoats - with M&S reporting a boost in sales of the sleeveless garment.

Southgate’s calm management style, mild mannered demeanour and snappy dress sense have been applauded by football fans around the country and the world throughout the tournament.

His good sportsmanship following England’s victory against Colombia, consoling opposition players following the shoot-out, has seen the hashtag #GarethSouthgateWould to trend on Twitter.

And here in Portsmouth plenty of people have come up with hilarious and heartwarming suggestions about what all round good guy Gareth Southgate would.

Here are some of the best.