This is what time MPs will vote on PMs Brexit deal and how you can watch it 

The Prime Minister's Brexit deal is set to go before Parliament but is expected to face a heavy defeat.

After years of negotiation by Theresa May and her government, MPs will finally have a ‘meaningful vote’ on the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU today.

Taking place just 73 days before Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, the PM is potentially facing a historic defeat when MPs vote on it later this evening - with the Irish ‘back-stop’ in particular being heavily criticised on all sides.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place on December 11 but the PM delayed the vote until today, despite insisting at the time she would not delay the vote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anti-Brexit and Pro-Brexit protesters fly flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

When will the vote take place?

Debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill will take place from 7pm tonight, with the vote expected to happen any time after that.

Can I watch the vote?

Yes all major news channels – including the likes of Sky News – will be covering the vote as it happens.

It will also be live-streamed on Parliament TV’s website – which you can watch by clicking here

What have our MPs said?

Fareham MP, Suella Braverman has announced that she ‘cannot vote' for the deal - having quit her government position in the Department for Exiting the EU after the PM released her draft withdrawal agreement.