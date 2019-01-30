This is what you thought of the proposed £1.5m Pyramids regeneration

'£1.5m is not enough to save the Pyramids' - that was the reaction of some Portsmouth residents.

Following the announcement of a proposed council investment many had fears the the leisure centre on Southsea seafront would need more cash to bring it up to scratch.

Suzi Edwards, 37, from Fareham said: 'People will travel far and wide for a good fun pool - but a slightly tired wave machine and one very slow slide isn’t going to draw the crowds. It needs a re-design and to be brought up to speed with some of the top fun pools.

'Unfortunately I’m not sure that £1.5m will even touch the sides of what is needed to be invested.'

Portsmouth resident, Mitch Tett, 52, agreed. 'Having been a member at the time of the bail out company running and then subsequently BH Live, I can categorically say it is a money pit,' he said.

'Any pool is going to be difficult to turn a profit, let alone one requiring major investment. The building needs demolishing and the site set for an alternative investment, by a private enterprise.'

Vincent Faithfull, 52, who lives on the Isle of Wight but owns properties in the city, added: 'The Pyramids sadly is poorly run and equipped and has cost the council hundreds of thousands in bad management and business ideas and companies that have failed. Spend the money on something else in these troubled times.'

Toby Read suggested taking inspiration from other leisure sites. He said: 'You only have to take a look at other much more popular swimming places like Romsey Rapids or Tower Park in Poole to know what to do with the place. They all have free parking and many more decent slides.'

For Southsea father-of-two, Ben McInnes, 38, the funding was welcome. 'It's about time,' he said. 'Only one of the three slides is still serviceable, only two of the three pools are available at weekends. My kids love it there and it's a great asset for Southsea.'

But Hazel Taylor, 55, from Southsea, said: 'The Pyramids is a modern eyesore on the seafront. Pull it down, re-build and relocate to another site and utilise the funds on the sea defences and paving the seafront.'

And Jenni Jones, 42, from Southsea felt it was worth holding off on the redevelopment. 'How long until the new flood defences are in place?' she said.

'Is it worth investing money while the building is so vulnerable, or would it be better to wait?'