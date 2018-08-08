This is when A Level and GCSE result days are

Students across the Portsmouth area are anxiously awaiting the results of their A Level and GCSE results.

Despite Year 11s and Year 13s taking their exams in May/ June, pupils have had to wait until August to find out if they have passed or achieved the grades they were hoping for.

Exam results will soon be released for students in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Sally Tiller

A Level and GCSE results will be released a week a part, with A Levels students being first to find out their grades.

When are the results days?

A Level results day is first up, taking place on August 16, 2018 – and students will be able to track whether they got into the University of their choice via UCAS’s website, as well as pick up results from their school.

It is followed a week later by GCSE results day on August 23, 2018. With students able to collect their results from their school on the day.

What are A Levels?

The full name is General Certificate for Education Advanced Levels, but A Levels roll of the tongue.

They were first introduced in 1951 as the standardised school-leaving qualification, replacing the High School Certificate.

A Levels are taken at the end of six form/ college, when students are in Year 13 and grades are used as entry requirements for universities across the country.

The exams are grade from A*, the highest mark available, down to U, which is a fail.

What are GCSEs?

The General Certificate of Secondary Education or GCSE for short, are the exams taken at the end of Secondary School by pupils in Year 11.

They were introduced in 1988 replacing the O-Levels and CSE qualifications.

GCSE grades are used to enter college and sixth form, as well as by employers to measure skills such as maths and English.

The exams used to be grade with a letter system, like the A Levels, but has now moved to a numerical grade – with 9 being the equivalent of an A*