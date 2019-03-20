This is when Brexit could be delayed until 

BREXIT could be delayed by three months, under new government plans.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that she was writing to the European Union asking for the date the UK leaves be moved to June 30 after her deal was defeated last week.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

She told Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons that she has written to Donald Tusk to request an extension to the Article 50.

European Union leaders would need to agree to the new Brexit date.

READ MORE: Brexit roads plan gears up

Mairead McGuinness MEP, vice-president of the European Parliament, said she expected the EU will be willing to grant a Brexit extension if the purpose is clear, but warned there are concerns over continued uncertainty from a ‘rolling cliff-edge’.

‘We're still waiting to see what the letter from the Prime Minister will contain... the speculation is for a short extension," she told BBC Breakfast.

‘Michel Barnier yesterday was quite clear in that of course everything will be considered, but in a sense we need to understand what this time period will be used for and what the outcome would be.

‘I think that if that is clarified I think there should be a willingness to grant an extension. But I think there will be a lot of discussion about it, just as there has been in the European Parliament yesterday, because people are concerned about a rolling cliff-edge.’

READ MORE: Gosport MP welcomes overdue education shake-up

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he had not yet received Mrs May's letter, but was hoping for ‘clarity’ from the UK on the way forward.

He suggested that agreement on an extension to Article 50 might not be reached at this week's European Council summit, and that EU leaders might have to meet again next week to finalise it.

Speaking to the German radio station DRF, Mr Juncker said: ‘We will probably have to meet again next week, because Mrs May has not got agreement for anything either in her Cabinet or her Parliament.

‘As long as we don't know what Great Britain will say Yes to, we can't come to a resolution.’

Mr Juncker said that the EU had already moved a long way to accommodate the UK's demands, but insisted there would be ‘no more negotiations’.

‘I am ready for any movement, but we have already moved intensively towards Britain,’ he said, adding: ‘There isn't any more.’