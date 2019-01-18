A NEW restaurant is set to open at Gunwharf Quays in the coming months.

Cosy Club is set to launch in the site of the old Water Margain at the Portsmouth shopping centre in the Spring.

Cosy Club, a new dining experience, is arriving at Gunwharf Quays soon. Picture: Cosy Club

And Gunwharf Quays have no revealed the date of its grand opening – March 26, just over two months from now.

Cosy Club will replace the old Water Margin. Picture: Cosy Club