This is when Cosy Club will open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A NEW restaurant is set to open at Gunwharf Quays in the coming months. Cosy Club is set to launch in the site of the old Water Margain at the Portsmouth shopping centre in the Spring. Cosy Club, a new dining experience, is arriving at Gunwharf Quays soon. Picture: Cosy Club And Gunwharf Quays have no revealed the date of its grand opening – March 26, just over two months from now. Cosy Club will replace the old Water Margin. Picture: Cosy Club Finish your meal off with a Chocolate Bombe. Picture: Cosy Club Dying firefighters in Hampshire given more support as service signs union pledge